Submission ID: 3295
Date Lost July 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage/West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Summer Hill Church Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville and Summer Hill Church Rd.
Owner's Full Name Tyler McNeill
Email tmm89@live.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 7043516480
Alternate Phone (910) 639-1107
Additional Comments She is a sweet dog.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Roxy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull
Markings White chest and belly, white feet, she also had a white spot on top of neck that looks like a star
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.