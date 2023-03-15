Submission ID: 4327
Owner's First Name Ethan Jackson
Primary Phone 9107561431
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost March 13, 2023
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Barbers Park Drive/ McCrimmon Rd. Off of 15/501 near Emmanuel Baptist Church
Closest Major Intersection Hey 15/501 and 24/27 intersection near Emmanuel Baptist Church
Owner's Full Name Ethan Jackson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107561431
Additional Comments Kane is a big Blue and tan brendle Pitt bull. He ran off with the neighbors female mixed breed dog that is in heat. Kane slipped out of his collar so he has no collar on. The female that he was with is a white mixed breed not sure of what breeds with medium length hair with black and brown spots. They were last seen on McCrimmon road in Carthage.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kane
Type of Animal Dog.
Breed Pitt bull. Blue and tan brendle
Markings Blue and tan brendle with a white chest and white on the tips of each foot.
Predominant Color Blue and tan brendle
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No collar on
