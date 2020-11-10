Submission ID: 2910
Date Lost November 04, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Priest Hill Rd.
Owner's Full Name Prudence Wall
Email missywall410@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 603-7104
Alternate Phone (910) 947-3308
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Divinci
Type of Animal dog
Breed Pit Bull
Markings Brindle with white on chin, chest & toes
Predominant Color Brown brindle
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red collar that has MAGA written on it.
