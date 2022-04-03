Lost Dog SOuthern PInes

UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Date Lost April 02, 2022

Area/Town Lost Vass/Southern Pines

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Youngs Road/Lakebay Road Area

Closest Major Intersection Youngs Road and Lakebay Road

Owner's Full Name Kimberly Fielder Jones

Email Kfjones@ncmcs.org

Zip 28394

Primary Phone 9107534166

Alternate Phone (910) 753-4169

Additional Comments Rooster is a Old man. He is a Boston Terrier and extremely friendly. He would of jumped in any car that offered him a ride. He does not have his collar on. He is Brindle and White. He was belonged to my step mom who passed away with cancer and has lived with us ever since. He is loved so much. Please help locate him.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Rooster

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Boston terrier

Markings He has a skin mark on back where he has rubbed fur off

Predominant Color Brindle

2nd Color White

Age of Pet 10

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Short

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

