UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost April 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass/Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Youngs Road/Lakebay Road Area
Closest Major Intersection Youngs Road and Lakebay Road
Owner's Full Name Kimberly Fielder Jones
Email Kfjones@ncmcs.org
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9107534166
Alternate Phone (910) 753-4169
Additional Comments Rooster is a Old man. He is a Boston Terrier and extremely friendly. He would of jumped in any car that offered him a ride. He does not have his collar on. He is Brindle and White. He was belonged to my step mom who passed away with cancer and has lived with us ever since. He is loved so much. Please help locate him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rooster
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boston terrier
Markings He has a skin mark on back where he has rubbed fur off
Predominant Color Brindle
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
