UPDATE: DOG WAS FOUND AND SAFELY RETURNED HOME
Date Lost September 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cyper RD
Additional Comments Lost a neuter male Boston terrier around 2 yrs old in Cyper Rd in boarder line of Harnett co and Moore Co.
Animal Name Buster
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boston Terrier
Markings Black and White and Brindel
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
