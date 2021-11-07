Submission ID: 3490
Date Lost November 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End/ Murdoxville Road
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Esther Road area
Owner's Full Name Anna Kuzma
Email agkuzma@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9107226761
Additional Comments Her name is coco and she’s super sweet. She has very short legs and black and white coloring. She should be wearing her collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Coco
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border Coolie mix
Markings Black and white with very short legs and speckled nose
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes says Kuzma and to call if found
