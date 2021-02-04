Submission ID: 3029
Date Lost February 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Standish lane and Rte 73
Owner's Full Name James Hackert
Email jrhackert@aol.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 8604595699
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bridgette
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border collie and dashound
Markings Pink collar
Predominant Color Black and white
2nd Color Brown on face
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.