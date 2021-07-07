Submission ID: 3297
Date Lost July 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Off of Addor Rd
Closest Major Intersection Addor Rd and Us Hwy1
Owner's Full Name Emily McDuffie
Email efmcduffie1@icloud.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 910-986-2812
Alternate Phone (910) 603-8510
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zeke
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border Collie mix (short hair)
Markings Black with white on his face, paws, undercoat and tip of tail
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.