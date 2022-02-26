UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3667
Date Lost February 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Young road
Owner's Full Name Stefanie popp
Email Poppshelby@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 3152869118
Alternate Phone (315) 767-4967
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mable
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border collie
Markings White on chest , all of underside of body white and whit mussle
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.