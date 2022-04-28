UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3772
Date Lost April 26, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cameron/Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cranes Creek Road
Owner's Full Name Alexandria
Email alexashle@outlook.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106917848
Alternate Phone (910) 691-7849
Additional Comments Lost with his sister, he is microchipped, she is not.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Leo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue Tick Hound Mix
Markings Black and brown patched right eye, black nose
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black/Brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.