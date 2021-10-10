Submission ID: 3431
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost October 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Star
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 560 tarry church rd
Owner's Full Name Gonzalez Hillarey
Zip 27356
Primary Phone (910) 366-4470
Alternate Phone (910) 691-7050
Additional Comments Please share!! Kate went missing on Friday 10/08/2021. Kate is a blue rick coon hound ,she is microchips and has a blue camo nylon collar. She is well loved and dearly missed. brown white about 1 yr old .Went missing from 560 tarry church rd ,star nc .if seen or know anyone who may have them please contact Hillarey Gonzalez at (910)366-4470.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kate
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue tick coon hound
Markings Tricolor
Predominant Color Blk/gray
2nd Color Mearl
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue camo
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name on collar
