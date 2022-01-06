UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3584
Date Lost January 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Windblow rd
Closest Major Intersection Near NC73 & Windblow rd
Owner's Full Name James balado
Email jamesbalado@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9107041750
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Blu
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue nose pitbull
Markings White streaks on the inside of his hind legs
Predominant Color Bluegrey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
