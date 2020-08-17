Submission ID: 2798
Date Lost August 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Seagrove/Westmoore
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Upper Road
Closest Major Intersection HWY 705 and HWY 220
Owner's Full Name Adam Wayne McNeill
Zip 27341
Primary Phone (336)465-3942
Alternate Phone (336) 460-4625
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Griffy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Shepherd
Markings Blue Merle
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
