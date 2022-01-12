Submission ID: 3598
Date Lost January 12, 2022
Area/Town Lost Lost Tree Road in Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lost Tree Rd & Oakmont Circle
Closest Major Intersection St. Andrews Dr & Lake Forest Rd
Owner's Full Name Carly Entwistle
Email Carlybug1211@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3369095795
Additional Comments Female, Blue Heeler mix. She has on a watermelon bandana. Is NOT chipped or wearing a collar. Saw an animal and ran the front door when I got home. Has a wound on her back right paw. Friendly but please don’t put with other dogs or cats if found!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Haven
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Blue Heeler mix
Markings Wound on back right paw
Predominant Color Black and white with brown markings
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Watermelon bandana
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
