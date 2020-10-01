Submission ID: 2852
Date Lost October 01, 2020
Area/Town Lost Lake Bay Rd.
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 3394 Lake Bay Rd., 3394 Lake Bay Rd. VassNC 28394
Closest Major Intersection Lake Bay & Young's
Owner's Full Name Ken Holder
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9105809712
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Anabelle
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Cattle dog / blue heeler
Markings Black color eye patch ,thin hair
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 1.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
