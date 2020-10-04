Submission ID: 2856
Date Lost October 03, 2020
Area/Town Lost Riverbend/Lobelia/vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodwind drive/autumn drive
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 690
Owner's Full Name Joseph Akers
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106336919
Alternate Phone (910) 633-4706
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Baby girl
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pittbull
Markings White on chest and paws
Predominant Color Blue/grey
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
