Date Lost January 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Ashmont
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Aberdeen Rd
Closest Major Intersection Ashmont rd and Aberdeen Rd
Owner's Full Name Lauren Brown
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 3362214639
Alternate Phone (910) 986-5340
Additional Comments Skidish of people he does not know
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bloodhound
Markings Black and Tan
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1 1/2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
