Submission ID: 3724
Date Lost March 30, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Birdie Drive
Closest Major Intersection Birdie Drive/Short Road
Owner's Full Name Gloria Arodak
Email Gloria.arodak@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 813-361-1001
Alternate Phone (813) 420-4348
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Priya
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Blonde/white
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
