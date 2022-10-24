Lost Dog, Blonde Pit/Lab Mix in Southern Pines Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 4087Date Lost October 23, 2022Area/Town Lost Southern Pines Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandy Pines LaneClosest Major Intersection Camp Easter RdOwner's Full Name Hannah HarrisEmail dotharris0623@gmail.comZip 28327Primary Phone 4047692528Additional Comments Nala is very Shy towards People, but friendly towards pets (more likely to come to pets over people). Nala is also a Heavy drinker ,and probably would appreciate water when found.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name NalaType of Animal DogBreed Lab-pitbull mixMarkings Pink spot on her nose Predominant Color Blonde2nd Color Tan (on back and tip of ears)Age of Pet 1Is Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet FemaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet FoldedCOLLARCollar of Pet NylonCollar Color(s) Pink and White with a Black and pink leash connected Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Oct. 23, 2022 Calendar Oct 24 Donations clothing household items can food needed Mon, Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24 Field of Honor Mon, Oct 24, 2022 Oct 25 Donations clothing household items can food needed Tue, Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25 Field of Honor Tue, Oct 25, 2022
