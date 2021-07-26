DOG STILL MISSING AS OF 7/26/21
Date Lost July 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 130 Bellhaven Drive
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 22
Owner's Full Name Samantha Sliney
Email Sliney2013@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 3529490316
Alternate Phone (352) 949-0383
Additional Comments $100 REWARD for the person who finds him. He answers to Niche. Went missing around 130 Bellhaven Drive Whispering Pines this morning around 730 AM. If you see him please call 352-949-0316 or (910) 818-4240. He was being watched by a friend and wondered off. He is 14 yrs old so has poor eye sight.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Niche
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Long haired chihuahua
Markings None
Predominant Color Blonde
2nd Color None
Age of Pet 14 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
