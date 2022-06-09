Lost Dog, Blonde and White Foxhound Mix in Pinehurst UPDATE: FOUND Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: FOUNDSubmission ID: 3860Date Lost June 09, 2022 Area/Town Lost PinehurstStreet or Road Where Pet Lost 340 spring lake DrPinehurst nc 28374Owner's Full Name Amber BacaEmail amberdavies21@yahoo.comZip 28374Primary Phone (910) 5740206Alternate Phone (541) 870-5365Additional Comments He is very sweet, his name is Diesel and he has a red harness on.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name DieselType of Animal DogBreed Mix breed/foxhound Markings Blond with white markings and a scar on his nosePredominant Color Blonde2nd Color WhiteAge of Pet 6Is Pet Microchipped? YesSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet CurledSize of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet FoldedCOLLARCollar of Pet NoneCollar Color(s) Red kong harness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., June 8, 2022 Latest Open Daily Eedition Open Daily, June 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 0 Calendar Jun 9 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Auditions for "Matilda JR" Summer Stock Theater Camp with IYT JR. Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Queen & A with Naomi Dix Thu, Jun 9, 2022
