Submission ID: 3730
Date Lost April 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Putnam, Glendon area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2299 Putnam Glendon Road
Closest Major Intersection Near HWY 24/27
Owner's Full Name Tara Troublefield
Email tcgreen1@rtmc.net
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-528-1485
Alternate Phone (910) 528-1905
Additional Comments Kai ran off around 11AM Sunday April 3rd, unsure if he got hit or someone took him. We believe someone may have picked him up.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kai Kai
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkie Terrier
Markings Short hair, red collar, rabies tag
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies
