UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost August 10, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Airport Rd between forest creek and pine grove village
Closest Major Intersection Airport Traffic Circle
Owner's Full Name Keith Moneymaker
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109926382
Alternate Phone (920) 242-3773
Additional Comments She is timid but harmless and will probably run but you can easily grab her and hold her. No collar but is chipped and 9 pounds
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peaches
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shih Tzu
Markings White with black markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
