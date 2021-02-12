UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED PUPPY HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS BACK HOME SAFE
Date Lost February 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Camp Easter Road
Closest Major Intersection Camp Easter Road
Owner's Full Name Dwayne Snyder
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-246-0183
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal dog
Breed polish lowland sheep dog
Markings fluffy white and black
Predominant Color white
Age of Pet 8 weeks
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Coat of Pet Curly
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet None
