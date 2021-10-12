UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN LOCATED
Submission ID: 3436
Date Lost October 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McCrimmon rd
Owner's Full Name Lisa Chriscoe
Email lchriscoe2013@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106393089
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer Pit Mix
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Pink with studs
