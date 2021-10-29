UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost October 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost S Carlisle St southern Pines, NC 28387
Owner's Full Name Ashley Faver
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9109869871
Additional Comments My dog names Rebel has ran away this morning around 8:30 and he hasn’t came back yet. If someone has seen him please bring him back he does not have a collar because he messed it up. He’s a 6 month old pitbull. He’s white,black and for a few little black spots. He has not been fixed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rebel
Type of Animal Puppy
Breed Pitbull
Markings Spots
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
