UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2958
Date Lost December 06, 2020
Area/Town Lost 211 (West End) near Sutphin Rs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 211 near sutphin dr
Owner's Full Name Dillon R Moon
Email Dmoon@ncmcs.org
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7049854246
Alternate Phone (252) 229-2120
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Barley (Beans)
Type of Animal Dog-Lab
Breed Lab
Markings White cheat and feet!
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
