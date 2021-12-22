UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost December 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Horse country Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Youngs road
Closest Major Intersection Calloway rd
Owner's Full Name George Manley and Cheryl Vorster
Email george@bellmanley.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone +19106914906
Alternate Phone (910) 603-8395
Additional Comments Bouvier des Flanders out with standard poodle
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thompson
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bouvier des Flanders
Markings White chest patch
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 16 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Flat on collar
