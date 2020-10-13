Submission ID: 2866
Contact Information
Date Lost October 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen off of roseland rd on fullers way
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fullers way aberdeen (roseland rd area)
Owner's Full Name Brenda and Archie Beavers
Email Bbeavers@nc.rr.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106393078
Alternate Phone (910) 585-1814
Additional Comments Misty got out of the fence last night around 830. She has a little more hair on her than in the picture. Is she mostly black with some brown and white areas. Wearing a pink collar and a gray seresto flea collar.
Animal Description
Animal Name Misty
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Mostly black with brown and white marking
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
