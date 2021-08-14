Submission ID: 3349
Date Lost August 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Old Plank Rd
Closest Major Intersection Old Plank Rd & N Moore Rd
Owner's Full Name Aaron Brown
Email spooler389@yahoo.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone +1 (910) 975-9012
Additional Comments We live very close to town and she was last seen in front of First Bank, where she was picked up by a lady in a white VW!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bean
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pug
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1.5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.