Lost Dog Pinehurst

UPDATE: HOME! Dog has been returned to owners.

Submission ID: 3845

Date Lost June 02, 2022

Area/Town Lost Pinehurst

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Burning tree rd

Owner's Full Name Kristin manis

Email Maniskristin@yahoo.com

Zip 28374

Primary Phone 7576948543

Additional Comments Reward

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Charlotte

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Poodle

Markings Black curly

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

This dog is very shy and will run from anyone trying to catch her or approach her. Some folks adept at getting this type of dog caught and back home are working on it. So if you see her, only call owner, do not try to catch her.

