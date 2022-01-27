UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG FOUND
Submission ID: 3621
Date Lost January 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bethlehem Ch Rd and Peace Rd
Owner's Full Name Laura Keown
Email lkeown83@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105800338
Alternate Phone (910) 638-3757
Additional Comments Black Plott hound. Looks similar to small black lab. Goes by Rambo.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rambo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Plott Hound, Resembles black lab
Markings Black with small white patch on chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Brass ID
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.