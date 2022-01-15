Submission ID: 3603
Date Lost January 13, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bay St, behind Family Dollar
Owner's Full Name Hollie Smith
Email hoantls@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 9103152121
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ruby
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit
Markings Small white patch on her chest
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies, owner phone number
