Submission ID: 2990
Date Lost January 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes North
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cardinal Lane
Owner's Full Name Sarah Hopkins
Email ssenior303@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106906312
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Molly
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black Lab/pit bull mix
Markings White fur on chest and paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
