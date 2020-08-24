Submission ID: 2809
Date Lost August 23, 2020
Area/Town Lost Sanford, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 3300 Hillandale Dr
Closest Major Intersection St. Andrews Church Rd and Tramway Rd
Owner's Full Name Alexandra White
Zip 27332
Primary Phone 580-574-2393
Alternate Phone (561) 809-3690
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Remington
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings White spots, black mark on tongue
Predominant Color Black
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black spiked
