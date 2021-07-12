Submission ID: 3308
Date Lost July 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass-Carthage Rd Near Shady Grove Rd
Owner's Full Name Jade Cameron
Email Jadeandrainey@icloud.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 7047387362
Additional Comments 3yr old black female boxer/lab mix with purple color. She got shocked on a electric fence and took off in an unfamiliar area. Super sweet and friendly, cautious of new people. Responds to Valentina or Tina.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Valentina
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer/black lab mix
Markings White chest, white toes
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 3years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
