UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2092
Date Found December 18, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) 15-501 Carthage/Pinehurst
Closest Major Intersection Black Rock Winery
Finder's Name Katie
Finder's email katiebrooke04@yahoo.com
Zip 28474
Primary Phone (850) 830-2320
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix lab
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
