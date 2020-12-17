Lost Dog Cameron

Submission ID: 2972

Date Lost December 16, 2020

Area/Town Lost Cameron (North Moore County) 15/501, Stanton Hill, Plank Rd)

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Stanton Hill Rd by 15/501

Closest Major Intersection Stanton Hill, 15/501, Plank Rd

Owner's Full Name Rachel Herrick

Email slowfarmnc@gmail.com

Zip 28326

Primary Phone 919-285-5021

Additional Comments Mo-Mo is a very sweet 8 year old lab/pit female. She is wearing a purple collar with her name and my phone number embroidered on it. She seems to have gone patrolling with our livestock guardian dog while we were eating dinner. He came back around 3am but she didn’t. We are so worried about our Mo-Mo!

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Mo-Mo

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Lab/Pit

Markings White patch on chest, grizzled chin

Predominant Color Black

Age of Pet 8.5

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Purple with info embroidered on it

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Not wearing any but she is up to date on her rabies

