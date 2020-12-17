Submission ID: 2972
Date Lost December 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron (North Moore County) 15/501, Stanton Hill, Plank Rd)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Stanton Hill Rd by 15/501
Closest Major Intersection Stanton Hill, 15/501, Plank Rd
Owner's Full Name Rachel Herrick
Email slowfarmnc@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 919-285-5021
Additional Comments Mo-Mo is a very sweet 8 year old lab/pit female. She is wearing a purple collar with her name and my phone number embroidered on it. She seems to have gone patrolling with our livestock guardian dog while we were eating dinner. He came back around 3am but she didn’t. We are so worried about our Mo-Mo!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mo-Mo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/Pit
Markings White patch on chest, grizzled chin
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 8.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple with info embroidered on it
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Not wearing any but she is up to date on her rabies
