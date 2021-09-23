UPDATE: DOG WAS LOCATED, DECEASED
Date Lost September 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Stanton Hill Rd
Closest Major Intersection Stanton Hill x 15/501 (White Hill area)
Owner's Full Name Rachel Herrick
Email Slowfarmnc@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 919-285-5021
Alternate Phone (919) 282-4714
Additional Comments LOST: Our old girl MoMo was sleeping on her nice dry porch yesterday when a close lightning strike sent her running panicked out into the storm. Not wearing her collar as she’s healing from a skin irritation on her throat. Very sweet and very loved. Please help bring her home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name MoMo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/pit/misc
Markings White on chest, graying on muzzle and feet
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Collar off due to skin irritation
