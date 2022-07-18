Lost Dog West End

Submission ID: 3933

Date Lost July 17, 2022

Area/Town Lost West end

Street or Road Where Pet Lost The lake house

Closest Major Intersection 211

Owner's Full Name Brett Grinnell

Email gree9721@yahoo.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 3154124828

Alternate Phone (910) 215-7954

Additional Comments His name is tucker he only has his grey tick collar on. He is microchipped. He is friendly but barks.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Tucker

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Black lab

Markings Black spots on his tongue

Predominant Color Black

Age of Pet 8

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Flea

Collar Color(s) Grey

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Collar with tags not on him

