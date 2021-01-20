Submission ID: 3011
Date Lost January 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brookhaven Rd or Midland Rd
Closest Major Intersection The big traffic circle in Pinehurst
Owner's Full Name Joseph and Sharon Keefe (Mary Keefe - daughter making posts)
Email mkeefe@g.clemson.edu
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 5084098010
Alternate Phone (617) 335-6162
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Remy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black Lab
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
