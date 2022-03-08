Submission ID: 3678
Date Lost March 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 220 south grape st
Closest Major Intersection Highway 1
Owner's Full Name Christy Carter
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 7047874814
Alternate Phone (980) 269-7113
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Buddy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador
Markings Red collar on
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Red
