UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost July 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Foxfire/Pinehurst/Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bowman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Bowman & Foxfire Rd
Owner's Full Name Lucinda Stanley
Email 1prettyface@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9196026743
Alternate Phone (619) 820-9760
Additional Comments Our girl Cola disappeared late last night from our home on Bowman Rd -between Chicken Plant Rd & Foxfire Rd near Pinewild & Elliots restaurant. She is approximately 80 pounds and very friendly. She walks with a limp so could not have gotten very far. If you see her please call 919-602-6743 or (619) 820-9760
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Cola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black Lab
Markings Grey on face
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Medium
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet None
