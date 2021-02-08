UPDATE: MCSOAS contacted regarding a dog being hit by a car. Matched dog to this report and reunited with owners (owners taking dog to vet).
Submission ID: 3035
Date Lost February 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Between Robbins and Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Boone Dr
Closest Major Intersection Firetower/705
Owner's Full Name Megan Vandernoord
Email megvee82@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106396403
Additional Comments She's in her last week of her first heat and the kids accidentally let her get outside last night.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Delilah
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/Dane
Markings One floppy ear one straight up, white on paws
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red with black
