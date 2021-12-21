Submission ID: 3561
Date Lost December 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Arboretum in Southern Pines
Owner's Full Name Laura Kelly
Email Blendi.rife@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 3862165453
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black German shepherd
Markings All black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 12 weeks
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
