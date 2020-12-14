Submission ID: 2967
Date Lost December 07, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Went missing from Rushwood Rd. In Robbins
Owner's Full Name Linda Cockman
Email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910-948-3220
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rover
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Fiest Mix
Markings none
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet Adult
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
