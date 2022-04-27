Submission ID: 3769
Date Lost April 26, 2022
Area/Town Lost Star NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Spies Road
Owner's Full Name Zachary & Chasity Agnew
Zip 27356
Primary Phone 910-571-8619
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Midnight
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chow Chow Full Blooded
Markings Mostly black long hair; some brown patches
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color some brown
Age of Pet approx. 7years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded Red
