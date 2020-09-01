UPDATE: DOG STILL MISSING AS OF 09/01/20, REWARD OFFERED
Date Lost August 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1585 Jackson Springs Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman Rd
Owner's Full Name Virginia Beggs
Email cbeggs@earthlink.net
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9106392504
Alternate Phone (910) 673-2022
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kimo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chow
Markings Fuzzy tail
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 9 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes - name and phone number
