Submission ID: 3790
Date Lost May 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Riverbend , Digger Riad
Owner's Full Name Elizabeth Winter
Email Glitterbunni78@gmail.com
Zip 27127
Primary Phone 3368169576
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name PeekaBoo
Type of Animal Dog ,, Chihuahua Japanese Chin mix
Breed Chihuahua, Japanese Chin
Markings White Chin , Chest
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
