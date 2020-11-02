Submission ID: 2893
Date Lost November 01, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinehurst Ave. and US Hwy#1, Southern Pines
Closest Major Intersection Pinehurst Ave. & US Hwy#1
Owner's Full Name Bruce Warner
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-992-6101
Additional Comments Last seen near Hampton Inn, Hwy#1, Southern Pines
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Phoebe
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Nothing distinctive.
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 4 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? YES
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
